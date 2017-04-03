Illinois voters chose mayors, school boards, other local officials
Only about one in four registered voters turned out Tuesday for Illinois local elections in Clark and Crawford counties. Turnout was even lower in Edgar County where fewer races were on the ballot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|10 hr
|Failures
|13
|Illinois moves to implement internet privacy sa...
|Mar 31
|BHM5267
|2
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Mar 31
|Tony
|241
|dcfs tearing apart familie (Mar '06)
|Mar 30
|Cody5066
|1,319
|Illinois considers legalizing marijuana for a f...
|Mar 26
|Geezer
|1
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar 21
|Native ...
|24
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC