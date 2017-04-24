Illinois UP Bill Would Retroactively Require Reporting of Gift Cards and B2B Transactions
Earlier this year, an unclaimed property rewrite bill was introduced in the Illinois House that would require holders to retroactively report a number of property types currently exempt. The provision would require a retroactive period of 10 report years.
