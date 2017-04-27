Illinois tax revenue frees up $800 million for health care services
Illinois' comptroller says increased revenues coming into the state during tax season have allowed her to release more than $800 million in payments for health care services. Comptroller Susan Mendoza on Wednesday said the money will go to nearly a dozen managed-care operations in Illinois serving Medicaid patients.
