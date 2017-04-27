Illinois tax revenue frees up $800 mi...

Illinois tax revenue frees up $800 million for health care services

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Gazette

Illinois' comptroller says increased revenues coming into the state during tax season have allowed her to release more than $800 million in payments for health care services. Comptroller Susan Mendoza on Wednesday said the money will go to nearly a dozen managed-care operations in Illinois serving Medicaid patients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News If charged, Sprind could face 'the maximum sent... (Jan '07) 3 hr Yep 39
News Immigrants plan May Day rallies buoyed by Trump... 6 hr Quirky 1
News Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud... Apr 25 CodeTalker 2
News Ex-Illinois Governor Blagojevich's 14-year pris... Apr 22 tomin cali 2
News Appeals court denies Blagojevich request for 3r... Apr 22 CodeTalker 2
Never trust Illini care!!! (Sep '11) Apr 18 phil 6
7th Heaven fans! What is the name of your favor... Apr 17 specialgirl29 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,904 • Total comments across all topics: 280,636,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC