Illinois Supreme Court denies Gov. Rauner's appeal request
The Illinois Supreme Court has denied Governor Bruce Rauner's request to hear a direct appeal to a decision regarding stalled contract negotiations between the state and AFSCME. On March 3, the Fourth District Appellate Court ordered a temporary stop to contract negotiations between AFSCME and Governor Rauner.
