Illinois State students to meet with Illinois Legislature leaders
On Wednesday, the Illinois Board of Higher Education Student Advisory Committee's Lobby Day will take place at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield. Students from colleges and universities across Illinois will travel to Springfield to both advocate and lobby for higher education appropriation funding, MAP Grant funding and a balanced budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|6 hr
|WOW
|11
|Illinois moves to implement internet privacy sa...
|Mar 31
|BHM5267
|2
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Mar 31
|Tony
|241
|dcfs tearing apart familie (Mar '06)
|Mar 30
|Cody5066
|1,319
|Illinois considers legalizing marijuana for a f...
|Mar 26
|Geezer
|1
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar 21
|Native ...
|24
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC