Illinois State students to meet with Illinois Legislature leaders

On Wednesday, the Illinois Board of Higher Education Student Advisory Committee's Lobby Day will take place at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield. Students from colleges and universities across Illinois will travel to Springfield to both advocate and lobby for higher education appropriation funding, MAP Grant funding and a balanced budget.

