Illinois State Fair has new theme, logo
Illinois State Department of Agriculture Director Raymond Poe and State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon revealed the new logo in a press release. The logo features the word 'Illinois' in black letters, the words 'State Fair' in bright red letters and a 2017 blue ribbon above the words of the theme: Generations of Fun! The release says this year's fair will run 11 days from August 10 through August 20 in Springfield.
