Illinois soda tax could cut health costs, raise $561 million in revenue annually

A penny-per-ounce Illinois tax on sugar-sweetened beverages could raise $561 million a year in new revenue for Illinois, while also saving millions in health care costs, according to a new study released Tuesday by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

