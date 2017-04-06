Illinois Senate reintroduces religiou...

Illinois Senate reintroduces religious freedom bill advocates say is attack on LGBTQ people

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Reader

Todd and Mark Wathen, a gay couple from Tuscola, sued a downstate bed & breakfast that refused to host their 2011 commitment ceremony. A bill that would allow people of faith to deny services to LGBTQ people was quietly reintroduced to the Illinois General Assembly earlier this year after stalling in committee in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Coal City puts home rule on the ballot Wed Failures 13
News Illinois moves to implement internet privacy sa... Mar 31 BHM5267 2
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Mar 31 Tony 241
dcfs tearing apart familie (Mar '06) Mar 30 Cody5066 1,319
News Illinois considers legalizing marijuana for a f... Mar 26 Geezer 1
News Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras Mar 23 BHM5267 1
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Mar 21 Native ... 24
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,240 • Total comments across all topics: 280,102,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC