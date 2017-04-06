Illinois Senate reintroduces religious freedom bill advocates say is attack on LGBTQ people
Todd and Mark Wathen, a gay couple from Tuscola, sued a downstate bed & breakfast that refused to host their 2011 commitment ceremony. A bill that would allow people of faith to deny services to LGBTQ people was quietly reintroduced to the Illinois General Assembly earlier this year after stalling in committee in 2016.
