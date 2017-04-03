Illinois Senate leader touts bill to ...

Illinois Senate leader touts bill to protect immigrants

Several immigrant and anti-crime groups and labor unions joined Democratic Senate President John Cullerton of Chicago on Monday to unveil legislation he calls the TRUST act. It would bar law enforcement agencies in Illinois from helping in immigration actions unless federal authorities present a warrant from a judge.

