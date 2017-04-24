Illinois prison agency rescinds nurse layoffs to still talk

The Illinois Department of Corrections has withdrawn its plan to lay off 124 nurses while continuing to negotiate with the state employees' union. Corrections spokeswoman Nicole Wilson said Thursday the department had informed the Illinois Nurses Association that it would not remove the nurses June 15. She says prison officials are available to meet any time but the union is unavailable until May 8. Union spokesman Chris Martin says the Corrections Department decision is welcome news.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.