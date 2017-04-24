Illinois prison agency rescinds nurse...

Illinois prison agency rescinds nurse layoffs to still talk

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Seattle Times

The Illinois Department of Corrections has withdrawn its plan to lay off 124 nurses while continuing to negotiate with the state employees' union. Corrections spokeswoman Nicole Wilson said Thursday the department had informed the Illinois Nurses Association that it would not remove the nurses June 15. She says prison officials are available to meet any time but the union is unavailable until May 8. Union spokesman Chris Martin says the Corrections Department decision is welcome news.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News If charged, Sprind could face 'the maximum sent... (Jan '07) 4 hr Yep 31
News Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud... Apr 25 CodeTalker 2
News Ex-Illinois Governor Blagojevich's 14-year pris... Apr 22 tomin cali 2
News Appeals court denies Blagojevich request for 3r... Apr 22 CodeTalker 2
Never trust Illini care!!! (Sep '11) Apr 18 phil 6
7th Heaven fans! What is the name of your favor... Apr 17 specialgirl29 1
has anne seen Lanny Brown from Venice, Illinois Apr 16 burn67 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,388 • Total comments across all topics: 280,608,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC