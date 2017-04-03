Illinois moves to rein in property confiscation laws
Kara Bland's 2010 Chevy Malibu still had temporary plates when police seized it for a crime she did not commit. She loaned it to the father of her daughter, who was arrested after picking up someone who had marijuana on him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Region's homeless shelters awarded grants (Oct '08)
|22 hr
|KaiOcean
|268
|wickey
|Sun
|Family Serch
|1
|Lawrence W. McClead
|Sun
|Family Serch
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Apr 7
|Mr nelson
|8
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Apr 7
|Pete
|242
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|Apr 5
|Failures
|13
|Illinois moves to implement internet privacy sa...
|Mar 31
|BHM5267
|2
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC