Illinois LB Mariano Sori-Marin commits to Gophers
The Gophers added their 13th verbal commitment for the class of 2018 on Friday night, when Mariano Sori-Marin, a linebacker from New Lenox Providence Catholic, announced he was picking Minnesota. The 6-3, 227-pound Sori-Marin had reported offers from Harvard, Yale, Cornell, Brown and Penn, among others.
