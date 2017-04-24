Illinois lawmakers return from break ...

Illinois lawmakers return from break facing budget issues

Read more: The Times

Illinois lawmakers are returning to the Capitol this week to resume work on trying to end a budget stalemate that has eluded them for almost two years. The State Journal-Register reports that just before lawmakers' two-week spring break, the House approved another stopgap spending bill that would give more than $800 million to human-services programs and higher education.

