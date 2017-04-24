Illinois lawmakers return from break facing budget issues
Illinois lawmakers are returning to the Capitol this week to resume work on trying to end a budget stalemate that has eluded them for almost two years. The State Journal-Register reports that just before lawmakers' two-week spring break, the House approved another stopgap spending bill that would give more than $800 million to human-services programs and higher education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If charged, Sprind could face 'the maximum sent... (Jan '07)
|1 hr
|really
|25
|Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud...
|8 hr
|CodeTalker
|2
|Ex-Illinois Governor Blagojevich's 14-year pris...
|Apr 22
|tomin cali
|2
|Appeals court denies Blagojevich request for 3r...
|Apr 22
|CodeTalker
|2
|Never trust Illini care!!! (Sep '11)
|Apr 18
|phil
|6
|7th Heaven fans! What is the name of your favor...
|Apr 17
|specialgirl29
|1
|has anne seen Lanny Brown from Venice, Illinois
|Apr 16
|burn67
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC