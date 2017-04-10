Illinois judge fatally shot outside Chicago home - police
An Illinois judge was shot and killed outside his Chicago home on Monday morning and a woman was injured in the incident, police said. Raymond Myles, 66, was found shot multiple times by police responding to a report of gunfire at the address on the city's South Side, according to Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department.
