Illinois House ignores veto threat by passing abortion expansion

16 hrs ago

The Democratic-led Illinois House defied a veto threat by the state's Republican governor by passing legislation on Tuesday to expand state-funded coverage of abortions for low-income residents and for state employees. The measure, which passed the House 62-55 and now moves to the state Senate, also aims to keep abortions legal in Illinois if the U.S. Supreme Court follows President Donald Trump's call to overturn its landmark Roe v.

