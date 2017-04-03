Illinois hit with second lawsuit over school funding
A group of public school districts sued Illinois on Wednesday, claiming the state was not providing adequate funding for them to comply with state-mandated learning standards. The lawsuit filed by 17 districts in St. Clair County Circuit Court follows litigation brought by the Chicago Public Schools last month in Cook County Court claiming the state's method of funding education discriminates against Chicago's largely black and Hispanic student body.
