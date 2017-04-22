Illinois groups opposed to letting AT&T divert resources from landlines
SPRINGFIELD – AARP Illinois and consumer-rights groups in the state say they oppose legislation that would allow AT&T to divert its resources away from landlines. The legislation would permit the utility giant to free itself from a legal obligation to provide landline service in areas with old technology.
