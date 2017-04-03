Illinois Governor Wants OK From Legis...

Illinois Governor Wants OK From Legislature on I-55 Project

14 hrs ago Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

Gov. Bruce Rauner is asking the Illinois Legislature to allow work to start on Interstate 55 in the Chicago area via a public-private partnership. Rauner, the state transportation secretary and Republican House Leader Jim Durkin made the push at a news conference.

