Illinois Governor Wants OK From Legislature on I-55 Project
Gov. Bruce Rauner is asking the Illinois Legislature to allow work to start on Interstate 55 in the Chicago area via a public-private partnership. Rauner, the state transportation secretary and Republican House Leader Jim Durkin made the push at a news conference.
