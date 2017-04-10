Illinois Governor Rauner to make Rock Island campaign stop

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner is launching the first official campaign tour of his re-election bid as Democrats line up to try to take him out in 2018. Rauner will kick off a two-day, multi-stop swing Tuesday morning, April 11, 2017 in suburban Chicago, with a stop planned for Rock Island at 1:45 p.m. The Governor's itinerary says he will be at Performance Food Group, 8001 51st St. W. Other stops include a rally Tuesday night in Springfield and Wednesday visits to southern Illinois.

