Illinois government workers late in filing 2014 tax returns

More than 300 state employees, including two lawmakers, are delinquent in paying their taxes for the 2014 calendar year, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue. Department of Revenue officials told the Chicago Tribune that the 312 state workers are getting their salaries but still haven't filed returns for calendar year 2014, which were due two years ago.

