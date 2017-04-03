Illinois EPA approves Logan Co. mine project

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued a permit Friday to allow Arch Coal to expand its Viper Mine near Elkhart. Some who live near the mine have worried the expansion project could put their water supply at risk, but in responses to public questions and comments , the Illinois EPA said wastewater from the mine project is not likely to affect groundwater, since mine operators plan to line ditches and ponds with special material.

