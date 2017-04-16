Illinois doctors travel to help patients get medical marijuana
SPRINGFIELD – Some Illinois doctors are traveling to Springfield to help residents enroll in the state's medical marijuana program. Dr. David Footerman of Rockford began seeing patients seeking medical marijuana last month at an office complex in Springfield, and Chicago-based internist Dr. Mauricio Consalter has been seeing such patients in Bloomington, The State Journal-Register reported.
