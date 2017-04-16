Illinois doctors travel to help patie...

Illinois doctors travel to help patients get medical marijuana

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Northwest Herald

SPRINGFIELD – Some Illinois doctors are traveling to Springfield to help residents enroll in the state's medical marijuana program. Dr. David Footerman of Rockford began seeing patients seeking medical marijuana last month at an office complex in Springfield, and Chicago-based internist Dr. Mauricio Consalter has been seeing such patients in Bloomington, The State Journal-Register reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
has anne seen Lanny Brown from Venice, Illinois 16 min burn67 1
"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06) 22 hr AWR 2,794
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) Thu Butchueboy 213
News Tired Of Promises, A Struggling Small Town Want... Apr 13 BB Board 1
News Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p... Apr 12 Cabbage 3
News Time for decisive steps to end bigotry, hate cr... Apr 12 plz 1
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Apr 11 Tony 247
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,942 • Total comments across all topics: 280,337,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC