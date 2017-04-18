Illinois Democrats aim high with minimum wage proposals
In this Sept. 14, 2014, file photo, protesters participate in a rally on Chicago's south side as labor organizers escalate their campaign raise the minimum wage for employees to $15 an hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Illinois Governor Blagojevich's 14-year pris...
|Sat
|tomin cali
|2
|Appeals court denies Blagojevich request for 3r...
|Sat
|CodeTalker
|2
|Never trust Illini care!!! (Sep '11)
|Apr 18
|phil
|6
|7th Heaven fans! What is the name of your favor...
|Apr 17
|specialgirl29
|1
|has anne seen Lanny Brown from Venice, Illinois
|Apr 16
|burn67
|1
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Apr 15
|AWR
|2,794
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Apr 13
|Butchueboy
|213
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC