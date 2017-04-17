Illinois DCFS issues public service a...

Illinois DCFS issues public service announcements urging the public to keep children safe near water

SPRINGFIELD Illinois DCFS today released two audio and two video public service announcements aimed to educate the public about the importance of actively watching kids when they are in or near water to prevent accidental drowning deaths. According to the CDC, drowning ranks fifth among the leading causes of unintentional injury and death in the US, and is the second leading cause of injury death for children ages 1 to 14 years.

