Illinois Catches The Paid Sick Leave Bill Bug
Seyfarth Synopsis : The Illinois General Assembly will consider the proposed Healthy Workplace Act which, if passed into law, will require most Illinois employers to provide paid sick leave to their employees. Illinois legislators have caught the paid sick leave bug that has been going around the Country.
Illinois Discussions
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|2 hr
|Pete
|242
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|Wed
|Failures
|13
|Illinois moves to implement internet privacy sa...
|Mar 31
|BHM5267
|2
|dcfs tearing apart familie (Mar '06)
|Mar 30
|Cody5066
|1,319
|Illinois considers legalizing marijuana for a f...
|Mar 26
|Geezer
|1
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar 21
|Native ...
|24
