Illinois budget crisis forces Skokie-...

Illinois budget crisis forces Skokie-area senior services provider to close program

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

CJE SeniorLife will close its Personal Care Program later this month due to inadequate state funding and the financial crisis in Springfield, officials recently announced. "For eligible older adults, CJE provides personal care services at home through a subsidized program for low income seniors administered by the Illinois Department on Aging," CJE SeniorLife says about the program on its website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) 4 hr Butchueboy 213
News Tired Of Promises, A Struggling Small Town Want... 9 hr BB Board 1
News Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p... Wed Cabbage 3
News Time for decisive steps to end bigotry, hate cr... Wed plz 1
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Tue Tony 247
News Region's homeless shelters awarded grants (Oct '08) Apr 9 KaiOcean 268
wickey Apr 9 Family Serch 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,756 • Total comments across all topics: 280,274,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC