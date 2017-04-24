Illinois board to consider Hastert's state lawmaker pension

In this April 27, 2016, file photo, former House Speaker Dennis Hastert who is is serving a 15-month prison term in a sexual abuse case departs the federal courthouse in Chicago. State officials are poised to consider the status of the pension Hastert receives for the time he served in the Illinois General Assembly Wednesday April 27, 2017 in Springfield, Ill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.