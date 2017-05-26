Illinois bills, suit target quarries taking demolition waste
Lawmakers and environmentalists from parts of Illinois that rely on groundwater want tougher monitoring of porous rock quarries that are being "reclaimed" by filling them with construction waste, saying they want to regulate them to make sure drinking water doesn't become contaminated with toxins. On the other side are road builders, engineers and others in the construction business, who argue that Illinois has sufficient quarry regulations and additional testing would be too expensive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Several rivers expected to flood as rain contin...
|6 hr
|Tamba
|1
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|14 hr
|Tom C
|248
|Should Illinois require cursive be taught in sc...
|Sun
|TiredOf Liberal C...
|1
|If charged, Sprind could face 'the maximum sent... (Jan '07)
|Apr 28
|Yep
|39
|Immigrants plan May Day rallies buoyed by Trump...
|Apr 28
|Quirky
|1
|Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud...
|Apr 25
|CodeTalker
|2
|Ex-Illinois Governor Blagojevich's 14-year pris...
|Apr 22
|tomin cali
|2
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC