Illinois awarded $16 million grant to fight opioid crisis
SPRINGFIELD The Illinois Department of Human Services was awarded a federal grant for over $16 million to fight Illinois' opioid crisis. The grant is funded through the 21st Century Cures Act which includes an estimated $1 billion to states over the next two years to combat the nation's opioid crises.
