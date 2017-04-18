Illinois American Water Announces Environmental Grant Recipients in Conjunction with Earth Day
The recipients will receive a share of grant funds totaling $20,300 for community projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds. This announcement is being made in conjunction with Earth Day, April 22, 2017, to remind consumers of the vital need to protect our precious resource every day for future generations.
