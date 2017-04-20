IDOT looking for tracts in Southern Illinois
IDOT is looking for wetland mitigation land in Hamilton, White, Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Pope, Johnson, Massac, Jefferson, Williamson and Union counties. The land would need to be located in a flood plain, be in crop production since 1984 or categorized as prior converted or have hydric soil.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJPF-AM Carterville.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Never trust Illini care!!! (Sep '11)
|Tue
|phil
|6
|7th Heaven fans! What is the name of your favor...
|Apr 17
|specialgirl29
|1
|has anne seen Lanny Brown from Venice, Illinois
|Apr 16
|burn67
|1
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Apr 15
|AWR
|2,794
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Apr 13
|Butchueboy
|213
|Tired Of Promises, A Struggling Small Town Want...
|Apr 13
|BB Board
|1
|Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p...
|Apr 12
|Cabbage
|3
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC