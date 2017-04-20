IDOT looking for tracts in Southern I...

IDOT looking for tracts in Southern Illinois

Read more: WJPF-AM Carterville

IDOT is looking for wetland mitigation land in Hamilton, White, Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Pope, Johnson, Massac, Jefferson, Williamson and Union counties. The land would need to be located in a flood plain, be in crop production since 1984 or categorized as prior converted or have hydric soil.

