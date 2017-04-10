ICC Approves Reduction to Energy Effi...

ICC Approves Reduction to Energy Efficiency Charges for ComEd Customers in 2017

The Illinois Commerce Commission approved the first major step toward expanding energy efficiency programs in Illinois under the Future Energy Jobs Act , setting the stage to save residential customers more than $2.00 per month over the course of 2017. FEJA, energy legislation that passed the Illinois General Assembly with broad bipartisan support and was signed into law by Governor Rauner last year, helps to pivot Illinois to the new clean economy by growing renewable energy resources and significantly expanding energy efficiency programs that help customers save energy and money.

