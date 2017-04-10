HUD: Cairo public housing relocation ...

HUD: Cairo public housing relocation starts next month

Federal housing officials say they plan to relocate 185 families from two southern Illinois public housing developments that have been plagued by problems, including poor heating and mold. The Southern Illinoisan reports that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said it would provide residents with vouchers and fund their moving expenses.

