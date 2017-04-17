How America executes its prisoners
Arkansas' efforts to execute eight Death Row inmates in 11 days this month has refocused attention on the death penalty. Since peaking in 1999, executions in the US have been gradually declining amid controversy over whether lethal-injection methods are humane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7th Heaven fans! What is the name of your favor...
|4 hr
|specialgirl29
|1
|has anne seen Lanny Brown from Venice, Illinois
|Sun
|burn67
|1
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Apr 15
|AWR
|2,794
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Apr 13
|Butchueboy
|213
|Tired Of Promises, A Struggling Small Town Want...
|Apr 13
|BB Board
|1
|Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p...
|Apr 12
|Cabbage
|3
|Time for decisive steps to end bigotry, hate cr...
|Apr 12
|plz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC