House stop-gap budget could fund Illinois universities until June
The bill, if passed, would provide $287 million in Monetary Award Program grant assistance for low-income students in higher education institutions across the state. In a deja-vu move, the Illinois House Democratic majority hastily presented and passed an $818 million "Stop-Gap" budget to provide a "lifeline" to social service agencies and higher education institutions April 6. The bill would take money from two special accounts funded constantly by income taxes dedicated to education and human services.
