House stop-gap budget could fund Illinois universities until June

The bill, if passed, would provide $287 million in Monetary Award Program grant assistance for low-income students in higher education institutions across the state. In a deja-vu move, the Illinois House Democratic majority hastily presented and passed an $818 million "Stop-Gap" budget to provide a "lifeline" to social service agencies and higher education institutions April 6. The bill would take money from two special accounts funded constantly by income taxes dedicated to education and human services.

Chicago, IL

