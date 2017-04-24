Heavy rains bring flash floods, flood warnings to Illinois
Heavy rains moved across southern Illinois on Sunday prompting the National Weather Service to issue flood warnings for the area. At least two rivers reached or exceeded flood stage including the Little Wabash and Skillet Fork rivers.
