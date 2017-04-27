Gunman pleads guilty, gets 50 years i...

Gunman pleads guilty, gets 50 years in home-invasion killing of teen

Read more: Chicago Tribune

Sean Williams, 38, was the last of three defendants sentenced in the 2011 killing of Andre Vasquez, 15, and the shooting of his then-33-year-old mother. Williams pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 50 years in prison on April 24, 2017, according to court records.

Chicago, IL

