Gunman pleads guilty, gets 50 years in home-invasion killing of teen
Sean Williams, 38, was the last of three defendants sentenced in the 2011 killing of Andre Vasquez, 15, and the shooting of his then-33-year-old mother. Williams pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 50 years in prison on April 24, 2017, according to court records.
