Grant to boost travel for western Illinois students

College students and faculty in western Illinois will get more travel abroad opportunities because of a U.S. Department of Education grant. In a Friday news release, Western Illinois University officials said the grant of over $400,000 will benefit their school and also Spoon River College in Canton.

