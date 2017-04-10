Governor attends Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice Specialist graduation ceremony
Governor Bruce Rauner today congratulated the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice Specialist Interns at the IDJJ graduation ceremony for their work to serve the people of Illinois. The governor commended the agency on the steps it's taken to shift the state's juvenile justice system into a youth-focused, rehabilitative model.
