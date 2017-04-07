Gorsuch confirmed to Supreme Court without support of Illinois' senators

Then-Rep. Tammy Duckworth after receiving the endorsement of U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin on March 12, 2016, in the Pilsen neighborhood of Chicago. Then-Rep. Tammy Duckworth after receiving the endorsement of U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin on March 12, 2016, in the Pilsen neighborhood of Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.