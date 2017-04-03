Federal lawmakers: Hiring freeze could hurt Thomson Prison
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos have written a letter to the Department of Justice in an effort to keep a hiring freeze from affecting the Thomson Prison in northwestern Illinois. The Dixon Telegraph reports that Durbin and Bustos sent the letter Monday, saying that the freeze President Donald Trump ordered in January "has already forced the facility to postpone hiring a new class of incoming officers."
