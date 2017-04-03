EXCHANGE: Illinois program helps disabled students find jobs
Sallea Marble sounded almost nonchalant when she explained why she hires Peoria Public Schools students to work at Buehler Home, where she is dietary manager. That could be the slogan for the Secondary Transitional Experience Program, or STEP, a partnership between PPS and Illinois Department of Human Services Division of Rehabilitation Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14)
|1 hr
|Mr nelson
|8
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|8 hr
|Pete
|242
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|Wed
|Failures
|13
|Illinois moves to implement internet privacy sa...
|Mar 31
|BHM5267
|2
|dcfs tearing apart familie (Mar '06)
|Mar 30
|Cody5066
|1,319
|Illinois considers legalizing marijuana for a f...
|Mar 26
|Geezer
|1
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC