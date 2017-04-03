'Endangered Beauty' showcases Illinois' stunning native species

When hearing "endangered species" or "threatened species," it is easy to quickly think of plants and creatures far away -- large and obvious animals like white rhinos or Siberian tigers. But what about the plants, insects, and animals in our own backyards? Or, rather, the plants, insects, and animals that used to be in our backyards? Illinois has almost 500 endangered and threatened plants and creatures and this diverse collection of dwindling populations can be easily and unfortunately overlooked or forgotten.

