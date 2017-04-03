Effort Under Way To Raise Minimum Age For Misdemeanors In Illinois Thursday, April 6
Illinois is one of the states taking the lead in the effort to raise the minimum age of how young adults are prosecuted for misdemeanor crimes. Legislation has been proposed to allow 18, 19 and 20-year-olds to have their misdemeanor cases heard within the juvenile justice system, as opposed to adult court.
Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.
