Durbin calls for findings from Cairo public housing probe
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin says federal authorities should release findings of a probe into problems with southern Illinois housing developments. The Southern Illinoisan reports Durbin held a public town hall Friday in Cairo and met privately with city and housing officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Illinois Governor Blagojevich's 14-year pris...
|20 hr
|tomin cali
|2
|Appeals court denies Blagojevich request for 3r...
|Sat
|CodeTalker
|2
|Never trust Illini care!!! (Sep '11)
|Apr 18
|phil
|6
|7th Heaven fans! What is the name of your favor...
|Apr 17
|specialgirl29
|1
|has anne seen Lanny Brown from Venice, Illinois
|Apr 16
|burn67
|1
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Apr 15
|AWR
|2,794
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Apr 13
|Butchueboy
|213
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC