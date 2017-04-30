Duckworth: Trump budget would harm Illinois manufacturers
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth met with the leadership of ACE Metal Crafts and the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center today to discuss how President Trump's budget would harm Illinois manufacturers. The President has proposed eliminating funding for programs like the Manufacturing Extension Partnership, a program that helps manufacturers innovate and improve their productivity in order to stay competitive in the global 21st century economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|19 hr
|Butchueboy
|213
|Tired Of Promises, A Struggling Small Town Want...
|Thu
|BB Board
|1
|Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p...
|Wed
|Cabbage
|3
|Time for decisive steps to end bigotry, hate cr...
|Wed
|plz
|1
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Tony
|247
|Region's homeless shelters awarded grants (Oct '08)
|Apr 9
|KaiOcean
|268
|wickey
|Apr 9
|Family Serch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC