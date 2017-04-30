Duckworth: Trump budget would harm Il...

Duckworth: Trump budget would harm Illinois manufacturers

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth met with the leadership of ACE Metal Crafts and the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center today to discuss how President Trump's budget would harm Illinois manufacturers. The President has proposed eliminating funding for programs like the Manufacturing Extension Partnership, a program that helps manufacturers innovate and improve their productivity in order to stay competitive in the global 21st century economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) 19 hr Butchueboy 213
News Tired Of Promises, A Struggling Small Town Want... Thu BB Board 1
News Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p... Wed Cabbage 3
News Time for decisive steps to end bigotry, hate cr... Wed plz 1
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Tue Tony 247
News Region's homeless shelters awarded grants (Oct '08) Apr 9 KaiOcean 268
wickey Apr 9 Family Serch 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,924 • Total comments across all topics: 280,289,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC