Decatur's Altenbaumer to receive the Serve Illinois Commission Award
April 25 - In honor of National Volunteer Week, the Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service will present Decatur's Larry Altenbaumer, along with 24 other Illinoisans and four businesses, with the Governor's Volunteer Service Award during a special reception at the Old State Capitol today. Altenbaumer is one of five Senior Recipients statewide for his service to Grow Decatur.
