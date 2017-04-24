Congresswomen meet to discuss missing...

Congresswomen meet to discuss missing women of color

Following last month's spike in social media awareness around potential missing teens in the nation's capital, Congresswomen and law enforcement representatives convened on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to discuss better ways to help the thousands of missing children and women of color across the nation. While D.C. Police Youth and Family Services Commander Chanel Dickerson clarified that the social media rumors of an increase in missing D.C. teens are untrue, she made it clear that even one missing teen is too much.

