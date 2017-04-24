College athlete killed in freak track...

College athlete killed in freak track and field accident 0:0

16 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

A Wheaton College freshman was killed when he was struck by a hammer in a freak accident during a track and field event, the school said in a statement. Ethan Roser, 19, was volunteering at the Illinois university's Don Church Twilight Meet on Saturday when he was accidentally hit with the metal hammer, which weighs as much as 16 pounds.

