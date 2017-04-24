Chicago schools to stay open despite lawsuit's rejection

Chicago schools to stay open despite ...

Chicago's mayor said the city's public schools will remain open until the end of the school year, despite a judge's decision Friday to toss a district lawsuit over education funding by the state of Illinois. Cook County Circuit Judge Franklin Ulyses Valderrama denied a Chicago Public Schools motion for an injunction seeking to bar the state from distributing education funds in a discriminatory manner.

Chicago, IL

